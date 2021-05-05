Trevor Bauer trolls himself with funny offer after loss to Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is making light of his surprisingly homer-prone start to the 2021 season.

Bauer has now allowed eight home runs in 44.1 innings this season after giving up a bomb to Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward on Tuesday. That comes out to 1.6 home runs per nine innings, which would be a career-worst mark.

Bauer, as he often does, made light of the situation with a hilarious offer for any potential National League Home Run Derby participants.

If any NL players are looking for someone to throw BP during the home run derby in July, hit me up. pic.twitter.com/fk6UNclnYR — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) May 5, 2021

Bauer is happy to troll his opponents, but he’ll give it to himself when it’s warranted like it is here. In the meantime, he has a couple months before the All-Star Game to get that home run rate down and take himself out of contention for the batting practice pitcher role.