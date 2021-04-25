Trevor Bauer and Fernando Tatis Jr. take their trolling to Twitter

The apparently friendly rivalry between Trevor Bauer and Fernando Tatis Jr. has shifted to Twitter.

Tatis homered twice off Bauer in Saturday’s game, and he trolled the Los Angeles Dodgers ace each time. That back-and-forth has shifted to Twitter, where Bauer reacted to a clip that claimed Tatis peeked at the catcher’s signs before hitting one of the home runs, suggesting that Tatis knew what was coming.

If you need to know what pitch is coming that badly, just ask daddy nicely next time @tatis_jr . You know I ain’t scared homie. https://t.co/dVbRDjH4Tx — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) April 25, 2021

Tatis wasn’t scared off by this at all, responding with a hilarious picture along with the message “calm, son” in Spanish.

Bauer, naturally, insisted on having the last word.

You and Manny do make a pretty cute couple afterall https://t.co/o1CYzHTSjb — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) April 25, 2021

If you read what Bauer said about Saturday’s back-and-forth, this seems to be in fun. That said, the rivalry between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres definitely has a bit of an edge to it right now, and things like this can only help make it more intense.