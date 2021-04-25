 Skip to main content
Sunday, April 25, 2021

Trevor Bauer and Fernando Tatis Jr. take their trolling to Twitter

April 25, 2021
by Grey Papke

Fernando Tatis Jr eye Bauer

The apparently friendly rivalry between Trevor Bauer and Fernando Tatis Jr. has shifted to Twitter.

Tatis homered twice off Bauer in Saturday’s game, and he trolled the Los Angeles Dodgers ace each time. That back-and-forth has shifted to Twitter, where Bauer reacted to a clip that claimed Tatis peeked at the catcher’s signs before hitting one of the home runs, suggesting that Tatis knew what was coming.

Tatis wasn’t scared off by this at all, responding with a hilarious picture along with the message “calm, son” in Spanish.

Bauer, naturally, insisted on having the last word.

If you read what Bauer said about Saturday’s back-and-forth, this seems to be in fun. That said, the rivalry between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres definitely has a bit of an edge to it right now, and things like this can only help make it more intense.

