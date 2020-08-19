 Skip to main content
Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Trevor Bauer has incredible Joe Kelly cleats for Wednesday’s game

August 19, 2020
by Grey Papke

Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer is clearly on the side of Joe Kelly when it comes to the Houston Astros.

The Cincinnati Reds pitcher showed off his cleats for Wednesday’s game in honor of Kelly. One features the famous face the Dodgers reliever made at Carlos Correa and the Astros in a late July game, while the other simply has “Free Joe Kelly” on it.

Kelly and Bauer have both been very critical of the Astros, so there’s a common thread there. This may be Bauer’s way of showing that he agrees that Kelly shouldn’t have been suspended for what he did last month.

Kelly’s actions were praised fairly widely given how disliked the Astros are throughout baseball. In fact, Bauer’s cleats aren’t even the first pieces of apparel to have that face on them.

