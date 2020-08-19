Trevor Bauer has incredible Joe Kelly cleats for Wednesday’s game

Trevor Bauer is clearly on the side of Joe Kelly when it comes to the Houston Astros.

The Cincinnati Reds pitcher showed off his cleats for Wednesday’s game in honor of Kelly. One features the famous face the Dodgers reliever made at Carlos Correa and the Astros in a late July game, while the other simply has “Free Joe Kelly” on it.

And the moment you've all been waiting for…..here's a look at my cleats for tonight's start. FREE JOE KELLY! If you want to be eligible for a chance to win these, see next tweet for details. pic.twitter.com/WR0LrNpgCC — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) August 19, 2020

Kelly and Bauer have both been very critical of the Astros, so there’s a common thread there. This may be Bauer’s way of showing that he agrees that Kelly shouldn’t have been suspended for what he did last month.

Kelly’s actions were praised fairly widely given how disliked the Astros are throughout baseball. In fact, Bauer’s cleats aren’t even the first pieces of apparel to have that face on them.