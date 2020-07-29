Dodgers making T-shirts with Joe Kelly’s taunting face on them

It’s safe to say the Los Angeles Dodgers were big fans of Joe Kelly’s performance on Tuesday night.

Kelly threw pitches near the heads of both Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa during Tuesday’s win over the Houston Astros. After striking out Correa, Kelly taunted the shortstop both verbally and in terms of some incredibly memorable facial expressions.

Lest there be any doubt, the Dodgers loved it, and pitcher Ross Stripling said the team will get T-shirts made with Kelly’s taunting face on them.

Ross Stripling on Joe Kelly’s performance last night: “The face that he made is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen on a baseball field.” Stripling said the #Dodgers will have t-shirts made with Kelly’s face on them. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 29, 2020

This is definitely one of the deeper baseball feuds in recent memories. The Astros used an elaborate sign-stealing operation in 2017, the year in which they beat the Dodgers in the World Series. Dodger players made no secret of the fact that they felt cheated by the reveal, and Stripling himself said he would probably throw at a Houston player if the right opportunity came along. For Kelly, that opportunity came Tuesday, and it’s fair to say his teammates have his back and then some.

