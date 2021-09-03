Trevor Bauer’s leave extended as he awaits district attorney decision

Trevor Bauer has not pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers since June 28, and the right-hander is highly unlikely to play again this season.

As expected, Bauer had his administrative leave extended for another 10 days on Friday. This is the eighth time Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have agreed to extend the leave. The league’s domestic violence policy allows for a seven-day leave initially, but the MLBPA has agreed to it being extended several times now.

Bauer is already ineligible to be included on the Dodgers’ postseason roster. He would have had to return by Aug. 31 for that.

Bauer was investigated by police for a possible assault of a woman with whom he had two sexual encounters earlier this year. Bauer has said both encounters were consensual. The Pasadena Police Department completed its investigation last week and turned over its findings to the district attorney’s department. The DA will now review the case to determine if charges will be filed.

The woman accusing Bauer of assault sought and was granted in June an ex parte restraining order against the pitcher. An ex parte restraining order means the request was granted based on her story, and without a response from Bauer. Bauer had a court hearing last month and a judge dissolved the ex parte restraining order and denied the accuser’s request for a permanent restraining order.