Pasadena Police Department completes Trevor Bauer investigation

Police have completed their investigation into assault allegations against Trevor Bauer, and it is now up to prosecutors to determine if the Los Angeles Dodgers star should be charged with a crime.

The Pasadena Police Department handed over its findings in the Bauer investigation to the district attorney’s office on Friday, according to Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic. The DA will now decide whether to file the case or throw it out.

There is no sentencing recommendations. That will be up to the DA. Pasadena PD Lt. Carolyn Gordon told The Athletic: “We have presented that case to the DA’s office, and it’s currently under review.” https://t.co/7MhKVAubIk — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) August 27, 2021

Bauer was investigated by police for a possible assault of a woman with whom he had two sexual encounters earlier this year. Bauer has said both encounters were consensual. The 30-year-old is also being investigated by Major League Baseball and has been on paid administrative leave. MLB extended his leave for another week on Friday, which means Bauer will not be eligible to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason.

The woman accusing Bauer of assault sought and was granted in June an ex parte restraining order against the pitcher. An ex parte restraining order means the request was granted based on her story, and without a response from Bauer. Bauer had a court hearing last week and a judge dissolved the ex parte restraining order and denied the accuser’s request for a permanent restraining order.

MLB could eventually punish Bauer even if he is not charged. For now, the league and MLB Players Association feel it is best to have him on administrative leave. We recently explained why we do not believe Bauer will pitch again this season.