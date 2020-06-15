pixel 1
header
Monday, June 15, 2020

Trevor Bauer offers theory on Rob Manfred’s ominous remarks about 2020 season

June 15, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Trevor Bauer

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred surprised baseball fans on Monday when he said he is not confident there will be a 2020 season, but star pitcher Trevor Bauer believes he has a full understanding of the motivation behind the remarks.

Almost immediately after Manfred said he is “not confident” there will be an MLB season this year, Bauer took to Twitter to unload on the commissioner. Bauer essentially said Manfred’s goal is to stall time before launching the 2020 season, that way the league can justify having as short of a season as possible.

Manfred said last week that he was certain there would be a season, so it would make sense if his change of stance is an effort to shift blame on the MLB Players Association. The owners have the ability to start the season and pay the players full pro-rated salaries per the terms of the agreement the two sides reached in March, but Manfred would determine the length of the season in that scenario.

Bauer is one of the most outspoken players in baseball, and he recently got into a heated Twitter debate with a former player about the state of the negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA. As Manfred said Monday, the fact that the two sides have not been able to come to an agreement is a terrible look for baseball.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus