Trevor Bauer would be open to signing with Yankees

Trevor Bauer will be a free agent after the 2020 season, and he is open to going to a top contender.

Appearing Tuesday on Complex’s “Load Management” podcast, the Cincinnati Reds pitcher said he would be open to signing with the New York Yankees.

“I would sign with the Yankees,” said Bauer. “I want to pitch every fourth day, so as long as they’re willing to let me make 40 starts and pitch every fourth day, it would certainly be a conversation.”

The 29-year-old righty also said that, despite his frequent dust-ups with Yankee fans on Twitter, two percent of his followers are actually from New York, based on his social media analytics.

Bauer, an All-Star in 2018, had a down year in 2019, especially after being traded to Cincinnati by the Cleveland Indians. In ten starts for the Reds, he went 2-5 with an ugly 6.39 ERA, meaning that Bauer will have some work to do to rebuild his value in a shortened contract year.

Interestingly enough, the Yankees were linked to Bauer before the Reds deal, so the intrigue could be very mutual come next offseason.