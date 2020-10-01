Trevor Bauer took funny shot at Astros fans after being eliminated from playoffs

Trevor Bauer has a longstanding feud with the Houston Astros fanbase, and he got in another shot on Wednesday after being bounced from the playoffs.

Bauer’s Cincinnati Reds got eliminated with a 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves in their best-of-three Wild Card series. After the game, the All-Star righty addressed the Reds, Braves, and Astros fans in his Twitter mentions. He thanked the Reds fans for a great season and expressed disappointment in the reception he got from Braves fans. As for the Astros fans, Bauer wrote, “LOL, why are y’all here? Stay mad.”

To the fans in my mentions right now:@Reds fans: I love you all. Thanks for an amazing season! Wish you could’ve been at the ballpark! Braves fans: Seems like y’all hate me and I wouldn’t be embraced here! What a shame… Astros fans: LOL, why are y’all here? Stay mad. — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) October 1, 2020

The elimination was no fault of Bauer’s own. He was excellent in Game 1 on Wednesday, throwing 7.2 shutout innings with 12 strikeouts. The Reds could not give him any run support though and lost by a 1-0 final in 13 innings.

With regard to the Astros, Bauer has been a vocal critic of them for their 2017 cheating scandal, leading to some bad blood with the fanbase. The 29-year-old is also eligible for free agency this offseason. Thus, we know that he probably will not be signing with the Braves and that he definitely will not be signing with the Astros.

