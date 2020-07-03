Trevor Bauer takes another shot at Astros upon returning to Reds camp

Trevor Bauer really doesn’t like the Houston Astros.

The Cincinnati Reds pitcher celebrated the return of summer camps on Friday by posting a picture of himself in the clubhouse. Fans very quickly noticed that his shirt had a pretty clear message about the Astros.

Baseball is back everyone!! Intake testing done, lots of really high tech stuff goin on here but anything to help us win is in, right?! pic.twitter.com/9smfaui36r — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) July 3, 2020

The remark in the caption about “anything to help us win” certainly seems to be a shot at the Astros as well.

The 2017 Astros infamously used a trash can scheme to steal signs throughout the season, and the fact that no players were punished and the title was allowed to stand sparked severe outcry throughout the league. Bauer has been one of the leading critics of both the Astros and MLB’s response to the scandal.

That shirt is clearly pretty popular. Bauer isn’t even the only player to have been spotted wearing one.

The Houston Astros are confirmed cheaters and deserve an asterisk. Send that message by wearing our Houston Asterisks T-shirt! You can buy it here: