Trevor Bauer changes stance on signing only one-year deals

Trevor Bauer has taken an unorthodox approach to his impending free agency, but it appears his latest move is a bit more traditional.

Bauer has said in the past that he only wants to sign one-year deals for the rest of his career. He believed this approach would ensure him flexibility and leverage, as well as, as well as the opportunity to pitch for a contender.

With Bauer about to hit free agency, however, he seems to be changing his stance. Bauer’s agent, Rachel Luba, tweeted Sunday that Bauer was open to considering any and all offers.

For everyone reaching out about @BauerOutage’s previous comments regarding a desire to do only 1-year deals: We are open to & will be considering ALL types of deals. — Rachel Luba (@AgentRachelLuba) October 18, 2020

Maybe Bauer hasn’t changed his preferences at all. That said, this is just logical. There’s no use in Bauer limiting his market in any way just as he’s about to become one of the top free agent pitchers available. Some teams may have interest in Bauer, but would be unwilling to offer him a one-year contract. Bauer would be doing himself a disservice if he didn’t even hear them out. Plus, there are other ways he could get what he wants, such as the insertion of opt-out clauses in his contract.

This unorthodox aspect of Bauer’s free agency may be off the table. That doesn’t mean he’s not using other unusual methods to try to heighten interest.