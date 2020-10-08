Trevor Bauer thinks Yankees could use him in free agency

Trevor Bauer will be one of the top free agents available this offseason, and he is already doing his best to create a market for himself.

The NL Cy Young Award favorite sent a tweet on Wednesday night after seeing the New York Yankees lose Game 3 of their ALDS with the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4. Bauer thinks the Yankees could use a pitcher like him.

Kinda looks like the @yankees could use some more starting pitching. Interesting. — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) October 8, 2020

He’s not wrong.

Masahiro Tanaka allowed five runs in four-plus innings on Wednesday. Aaron Boone pulled Deivi Garcia after just one inning against Tampa Bay on Tuesday and went to J.A. Happ, who allowed four runs and took the loss. Gerrit Cole, the team’s big free agent signing last offseason, delivered with a win in Game 1.

Jordan Montgomery is scheduled to start in Game 4. James Paxton is the team’s other starter, but he has been out since August with an elbow injury.

Bauer is right; the Yankees could use some ace-level pitching. Bauer went 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA this season and pitched 7.2 scoreless innings in the postseason for the Reds. He has said he will only sign one-year deals.

It’s obvious that the 29-year-old free agent is willing to sign with just about anyone.