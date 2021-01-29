 Skip to main content
Trevor Bauer sweepstakes down to these two teams?

January 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Trevor Bauer

There has been lots of movement on the MLB Hot Stove this week, but Trevor Bauer has yet to choose a team. There is no indication when that might happen, but there is some talk about who will be involved in his bidding.

MLB reporter Jon Heyman tweeted Thursday that the race for Bauer could come down to the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, unless a mystery team emerges.

A different reporter last week suggested it would be the Mets and Los Angeles’ other baseball team.

The Dodgers are not believed to be interested in a long-term deal for a pitcher and would prefer a shorter-term deal. The Mets would probably have the edge if they were willing to go longer for the 30-year-old ace.

So far, the Mets’ offer for Bauer reportedly is for four years or less, and lower than an annual average of $36 million.

Bauer is the reigning NL Cy Young winner. He posted a 1.73 ERA for the Cincinnati Reds in 2020, striking out 100 in 73 innings.

