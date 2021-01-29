Trevor Bauer sweepstakes down to these two teams?

There has been lots of movement on the MLB Hot Stove this week, but Trevor Bauer has yet to choose a team. There is no indication when that might happen, but there is some talk about who will be involved in his bidding.

MLB reporter Jon Heyman tweeted Thursday that the race for Bauer could come down to the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, unless a mystery team emerges.

Bauer derby could shape up as Mets vs. Dodgers unless mystery teams emerge (always possible). Padres showed interest before their 3 pitching deals but also floated 3/4 year deal, which didn’t fly. @martinonyc had 1st Mets offer estimates — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 28, 2021

A different reporter last week suggested it would be the Mets and Los Angeles’ other baseball team.

The Dodgers are not believed to be interested in a long-term deal for a pitcher and would prefer a shorter-term deal. The Mets would probably have the edge if they were willing to go longer for the 30-year-old ace.

So far, the Mets’ offer for Bauer reportedly is for four years or less, and lower than an annual average of $36 million.

On Mets Hot Stove, @martinonyc says the #Mets offer to Trevor Bauer is for 4 years or less, at less than the $36M AAV he is reportedly seeking and includes opt out(s) — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) January 27, 2021

Bauer is the reigning NL Cy Young winner. He posted a 1.73 ERA for the Cincinnati Reds in 2020, striking out 100 in 73 innings.