These two teams are reportedly frontrunners for Trevor Bauer

The market for free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer appears to be heating up, but two teams may be at the forefront of it.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels are believed to be the teams with the best shot at Bauer at this time. The Mets, backed by new owner Steve Cohen’s financial backing, are a serious threat, and could pair Bauer with Jacob deGrom at the top of their rotation. The Angels are in need of a No. 1 starter, and Bauer is a Southern California native who would be returning home by signing there.

That’s not to say there are no other teams in the running. The Angels aren’t the only team from Southern California paying attention to Bauer’s market. However, the Dodgers have been reluctant to sign free agents to massive long-term contracts under Andrew Friedman.

Bauer is the top pitcher on the market by a large margin. The reigning NL Cy Young winner posted a 1.73 ERA for the Cincinnati Reds in 2020, striking out 100 in 73 innings.