Trevor Bauer tweets response to suspension

Major League Baseball has dropped the hammer on Trevor Bauer with a massive suspension, and the star pitcher said he plans to appeal.

MLB announced on Friday that Bauer has been suspended 324 games, which is two full seasons. Bauer immediately issued a response on Twitter and said he will appeal.

In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings. — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) April 29, 2022

Bauer was placed on paid administrative leave midway through the 2021 season after he was accused of assaulting a woman during two separate sexual encounters last year. The woman testified in court that Bauer choked her unconscious and punched during sex without her consent. Bauer’s attorneys argued that the rough sexual encounters were “wholly consensual.” The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office reviewed the case and decided to not file charges.

Allegations from a second woman later surfaced, but Bauer has vehemently denied those as well. He shared a series of text messages that he says prove his innocence against those claims.

Bauer’s suspension is the longest ever under MLB’s current domestic violence and sexual assault policy. It is also noteworthy that in every previous case where a player was suspended, the two sides agreed upon the disciplinary action.

Bauer has maintained his innocence since the allegations first surfaced. The 31-year-old was owed $32 million this season and has a $32 million player option for 2023. If the suspension holds, he will not receive any of that money and will essentially be a free agent.