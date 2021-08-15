Trevor Bauer releases text messages to defend himself against latest allegation

Trevor Bauer is facing another round of assault allegations after a new story was published over the weekend, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has once again vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

According to Gus Garcia-Roberts and Molly Hensley-Clancy of the Washington Post, an Ohio woman sought a protection order against Bauer in June 2020. Photos obtained by the Post show the woman with a bruised face and bloody eyes, which the woman’s attorney claims were caused by Bauer choking and punching her during sex without her consent.

A police report from 2017 also showed that the woman attempted to show officers injuries to her eyes that she claimed were caused by Bauer. Bauer contacted police, accusing the woman of assaulting him and then refusing to leave. When police arrived, they found the woman noticeably intoxicated, while Bauer alleged she had struck him and showed officers scratches on his arm as evidence. Bauer declined to press charges.

Bauer released a statement in response to the Washington Post story. He said the woman harassed and physically assaulted him and attempted to extort him for $3.4 million last year to “remain silent.” Bauer then provided screenshots of a lengthy text message conversation he had with the woman in which she wanted to drive to meet with him in Cincinnati. He refused, but she says she drove four hours in an attempt to see him anyway. Bauer repeatedly declined to meet with the woman and eventually booked her a hotel room when she said she was on the verge of a panic attack and had nowhere to stay.

Bauer said he sent the screenshots to the Washington Post for their story but they were ignored. You can see them below:

One example, provided 3+ weeks ago to The Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/Z9GEiUjWen — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) August 15, 2021

The allegations were similar to the ones from a different woman that have led to Bauer being placed on administrative leave. Bauer’s representatives previously provided text messages to Larry Brown Sports that they say help prove the pitcher’s innocence in that case. You can see those screenshots here.

In a recent court filing, Bauer’s lawyers said the initial woman who accused the right-hander of assault may have edited images that she claimed showed the injuries Bauer inflicted on her.

Bauer, who has not pitched since June 28, is on paid administrative leave through at least Aug. 20.