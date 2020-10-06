Trevor Bauer open to signing with nemesis Astros in free agency

Trevor Bauer is set to become a free agent this offseason for the first time, and he’s not taking any options off the table.

Bauer has been famously critical of the Houston Astros over their sign-stealing operation in 2017. Still, he said Saturday that if they came calling, he would at least listen.

I will consider all offers https://t.co/ysVteUoYJX — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) October 4, 2020

Bauer is being smart. There is no need for him to limit his market, even if it’s a team he dislikes.

If Bauer did join the Astros, things would be pretty awkward. He has repeatedly mocked the team and had issues with one of their top players.

Would that be enough to turn off Houston’s management? Maybe Bauer’s possible Cy Young season this year would get them to overlook it.