Trevor Bauer’s attorneys say accuser edited photos showing her alleged injuries

Trevor Bauer’s legal team says the woman who has accused the Los Angeles Dodgers star of sexual assault may have edited images that she claims showed the injuries Bauer inflicted on her.

Bauer has been accused of assault by a woman with whom he had two sexual encounters earlier this year. The woman was granted an ex parte restraining order, and Bauer’s team is fighting to have a permanent restraining order denied. In new court documents that were obtained by TMZ, Bauer’s lawyers say that photos the woman provided in her request for a temporary restraining order in June “appear to be edited or filtered in a manner to give a misleading or false impression of her injuries.”

Bauer’s lawyers also claim there are text messages and emails from the accuser to her friends that indicate she was not assaulted and simply wanted to end Bauer’s MLB career. They point to the fact that the woman said in a text message after filing for the restraining order that she hoped Bauer would “offer me major cash then make me sign an nda.”

In a statement issued last week, Bauer’s attorneys reiterated that the two sexual encounters between Bauer and the woman were consensual. They also said the accuser omitted key messages in her attempt to obtain a restraining order.

“Relevant and previously omitted messages from the woman were attached as an exhibit to a routine motion to strike a so-called expert the Petitioner has proposed to testify on the issue of consent,” the statement read. “Second, while Mr. Bauer has stated from the outset that the two encounters he had with this woman were wholly consensual, he unequivocally denies the allegations in her affidavit regarding both of their encounters. The woman’s statements are highly inaccurate and not reflective of what occurred during their two meetings, as the woman’s own text messages with Mr. Bauer and others clearly attest.”

Bauer’s representatives previously provided text messages to Larry Brown Sports that they say help prove the pitcher’s innocence. You can see those screenshots here.

Bauer has been on paid administrative leave for several weeks now, calling into question whether he will pitch again this season.