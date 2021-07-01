Trevor Bauer text messages show accuser asked for slaps and ‘all the pain’

Trevor Bauer has been accused by a woman of assault but claims he is innocent. Purported text messages exchanged between the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and the accuser appear to show the woman asking for Bauer to get physical with her and for him to give her “pain.” The text messages were allegedly exchanged between the first (April 21) and second (May 15) sexual encounter between Bauer and the woman. They were sent to Larry Brown Sports by Bauer’s representatives.

You can see the messages below (click to enlarge each one), along with some of the dated timestamps. In the exchanges, the messages written in white allegedly come from the accuser. Bauer’s alleged messages are written in blue. Larry Brown Sports has altered two portions of the messages — once to censor a photo shared by the woman in the exchange. The other alteration was to block the F-word twice. Note: the image included in the first screenshot is not of the woman, but just a stock GIF she shared that is available through a text message app.

Additionally, Bauer’s representatives shared with Larry Brown Sports a deleted tweet allegedly sent by the accuser to Bauer in the early morning of May 16, which would have been during their second encounter.

The alleged deleted tweet read: “Absolute diesel straight down the d–k kinda energy” (LBS censored one word in the tweet).

Police in Pasadena, Calif., which is where Bauer lives, are investigating the allegations.

Here is a statement from Bauer’s agent Jon Fetterolf regarding the situation:

“Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the woman] repeatedly asking for “rough” sexual encounters involving requests to be “choked out” and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters, [the woman] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked. Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the woman] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, [the woman] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the woman] was neither angry nor accusatory.

“Mr. Bauer and [the woman] have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The woman involved in the case was granted an ex parte restraining order following her allegations. Bauer is scheduled for a hearing on July 23 to share his side.

“I agreed to have consensual sex; however, I did not agree or consent to what he did next,” the woman says. “I did not agree to be sexually assaulted.”

The Dodgers have confirmed they are aware of the allegations. MLB is currently investigating.