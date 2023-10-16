Trevor May takes shot at A’s owner during retirement announcement

Oakland Athletics veteran pitcher Trevor May announced his retirement on Monday, and he took a shot at team owner John Fisher on the way out.

May, a nine-year MLB veteran who spent 2023 with the Athletics, announced on a Twitch livestream Monday that he was officially retiring from baseball. During his stream, he had praise for almost every aspect of the A’s organization except for one.

In one clip shared from the stream, May did not reference Fisher by name, but took a clear shot at the owner by citing an often-used fan slogan.

“Now that it’s official, to the A’s organization and every single person part of it, I love all of you, every single one of you. Except for one guy, and we all know who that is,” May said. “Sell the team, dude.”

The call to “sell the team” is a popular one among Oakland fans as Fisher looks to move the franchise to Las Vegas. A’s fans have valiantly tried to fight the move, including by staging a reverse boycott in which the slogan was chanted numerous times.

May is quite clearly on the side of the fans. His statement won’t change anything, but it will certainly endear him to Oakland faithful.