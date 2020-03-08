pixel 1
Trey Mancini gives update on undisclosed medical issue

March 8, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Trey Mancini got some sort of worrying health update this past week, and the Baltimore Orioles standout is thanking fans for their concern.

Mancini is away from the team with what manager Brandon Hyde called an “imminent non-baseball medical procedure.” Based on the comments that have been made by Orioles players, the issue sounds quite serious. On Sunday, Mancini took to Twitter to thank fans for their concern and said he will provide more updates when they become available.

Mancini appeared in 154 games for Baltimore last season, leading the team with 35 home runs, 97 RBIs, and an .899 OPS. He was also second on the Orioles with a .291 batting average but had an injury scare back in June.

Mancini was removed from a Grapefruit League game against Tampa Bay last Monday because he was feeling unwell.


