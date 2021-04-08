Video: Trey Mancini got incredible reception in first home game since cancer surgery

Trey Mancini had a memorable afternoon at the Baltimore Orioles’ home opener on Thursday.

Mancini was playing his first game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards since he was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer last March. Mancini missed the 2020 season, but was declared cancer-free in November and was able to return in 2021.

Mancini was recognized with a huge standing ovation from Orioles fans in pregame introductions, as well as before his first at-bat against the Boston Red Sox. Even Red Sox players joined in the applause.

Orioles fans welcome back Trey Mancini pic.twitter.com/23Cb3GT6hj — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) April 8, 2021

Mancini had huge support from his teammates and fans during his cancer battle. It was great to see everyone take the opportunity to applaud him as he made his successful return to baseball.

Mancini hit .291 with 35 home runs in his last full season in 2019.