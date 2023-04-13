 Skip to main content
Triston Casas goes viral for funny celebration of walk

April 13, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Triston Casas in his Red Sox helmet

Triston Casas unleashed the beast on Thursday … after a free pass.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman Casas went viral during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays for his funny celebration of a walk. In the fourth inning, Casas battled with Rays pitcher Garrett Cleavinger for 14 pitches until he finally drew the walk. Casas responded by letting out a tribal scream and flipping his bat before trotting over to first base.

Here is the great clip.

You can’t blame Casas for showing some emotion there. He fell behind in the count 1-2, fouled off a pitch, watched two balls go by, and then fouled away another seven pitches in a row before finally working ball four. Now that is what you call a hard-fought at-bat.

The Rays would go on to defeat the Red Sox 9-3. But these kinds of antics are exactly why the vibrant 23-year-old Casas is so fun. He has also gone viral in the past for his interesting fashion choices.

