Triston Casas goes viral for funny celebration of walk

Triston Casas unleashed the beast on Thursday … after a free pass.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman Casas went viral during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays for his funny celebration of a walk. In the fourth inning, Casas battled with Rays pitcher Garrett Cleavinger for 14 pitches until he finally drew the walk. Casas responded by letting out a tribal scream and flipping his bat before trotting over to first base.

Here is the great clip.

Triston Casas lets out a yell and bat flips after a 14-pitch walk pic.twitter.com/gTQKxJuJly — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 13, 2023

You can’t blame Casas for showing some emotion there. He fell behind in the count 1-2, fouled off a pitch, watched two balls go by, and then fouled away another seven pitches in a row before finally working ball four. Now that is what you call a hard-fought at-bat.

The Rays would go on to defeat the Red Sox 9-3. But these kinds of antics are exactly why the vibrant 23-year-old Casas is so fun. He has also gone viral in the past for his interesting fashion choices.