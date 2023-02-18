Red Sox phenom shows off painted nails look he plans to have during season

Triston Casas is ready to make his mark on Major League Baseball.

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox phenom Casas showed off a unique painted nails look. Casas was wearing bright red nail polish on his fingernails and white nail polish on his toenails. The 23-year-old said he will “likely” be wearing his nails like that during the MLB season.

Here is the picture of Casas’ nails, per Red Sox beat writer Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe.

Triston Casas is seen here wearing red fingernail/white toenail polish. Said he will likely rock this look during the season. That’s my content for the day. pic.twitter.com/a0y06IZGle — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) February 17, 2023

Casas was also spotted wearing black nail polish at the Red Sox “Winter Weekend” fan event last month.

Triston Casas came out like this at Winter Weekend and then walked around the casino all night in a letterman jacket. The dude is an electric factory.

pic.twitter.com/s3mvEKczq9 — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) January 21, 2023

The first baseman Casas was Boston’s first-round draft pick in 2018 and was MLB’s No. 25-ranked prospect in 2022. While Casas hit just .197 in 27 total appearances for the Red Sox last season, he is expected to get plenty of run in 2023 as the team’s everyday first baseman.

Since Casas will be wearing a glove while fielding and batting gloves while hitting, we might not see his nails on the field very often. But that look is even a step above the painted nails we saw on another young athlete.