Friday, February 17, 2023

Red Sox phenom shows off painted nails look he plans to have during season

February 17, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Triston Casas in his Red Sox helmet

Sep 6, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) on deck to bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Triston Casas is ready to make his mark on Major League Baseball.

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox phenom Casas showed off a unique painted nails look. Casas was wearing bright red nail polish on his fingernails and white nail polish on his toenails. The 23-year-old said he will “likely” be wearing his nails like that during the MLB season.

Here is the picture of Casas’ nails, per Red Sox beat writer Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe.

Casas was also spotted wearing black nail polish at the Red Sox “Winter Weekend” fan event last month.

The first baseman Casas was Boston’s first-round draft pick in 2018 and was MLB’s No. 25-ranked prospect in 2022. While Casas hit just .197 in 27 total appearances for the Red Sox last season, he is expected to get plenty of run in 2023 as the team’s everyday first baseman.

Since Casas will be wearing a glove while fielding and batting gloves while hitting, we might not see his nails on the field very often. But that look is even a step above the painted nails we saw on another young athlete.

Triston Casas
