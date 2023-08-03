Twins add former Cy Young winner to MLB roster

The Minnesota Twins are hoping that a former Cy Young Award winner can help them down the stretch.

The Twins on Thursday selected the contract of Dallas Keuchel. They placed starting pitcher Joe Ryan on the injured list due to a strain groin and moved Jose De Leon to the 60-day IL as part of their roster management.

The Twins had signed Keuchel to a minor-league deal in late June. The southpaw carried a 1.12 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in six starts with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.

Keuchel opted out of his contract with the Twins on Aug. 1. That forced a decision with the Twins, who had just a few days to add him to their roster, which they have done.

Keuchel is a two-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glover who also won the 2017 World Series with the Houston Astros (on top of his 2015 AL Cy Young win). He pitched for three teams last season (White Sox, Diamondbacks, and Rangers) but wasn’t very useful for any of them. Keuchel was 2-9 overall with a bloated 9.20 ERA over 14 total starts. His successful stint in Triple-A shows that he may still be useful to a big-league club. The Twins are about to find out.