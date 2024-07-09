Twins pitcher caught pouring something down his pants in viral video

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan used one of the oldest tricks in the book to survive a hot night in Chicago on Tuesday, and he has unfortunately gone viral for it.

Carlos Correa blasted a solo home run to give the Twins a 6-5 lead in the top of the 7th inning during their win over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Ill. As the slugger was shown on the Bally Sports broadcast high-fiving his teammates in the dugout, Ryan was spotted in the background dumping something down his pants.

It appeared to be baby powder, which is often used to prevent chafing in the man region. The clip went viral:

Carlos Correa in the dugout after a home run but I have no idea what Bally cameras caught Joe Ryan doing here. Not sure I want to know… #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/5Ww8YLUihN — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) July 9, 2024

Ryan, who is 6-5 with a 3.29 ERA on the year, was not pitching in the game. Still the temperature was above 80 degrees, and he clearly needed a little help. The right-hander might want to tend to the issue in the clubhouse next time.