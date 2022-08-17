Twins broadcast aired weirdest graphic about Albert Pujols

Home team broadcasts often make a point of hyping up their own players. But the Minnesota Twins broadcast somehow ending up doing the exact opposite on Tuesday.

During the pregame show ahead of the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports North aired one of the most head-scratching graphics in recent memory. In an attempt to tout the strong rookie year Twins infielder Jose Miranda has been having, the broadcast compared Miranda to Albert Pujols as a rookie. But the graphic as presented made pitifully little sense.

Where do we even begin with that toilet fire of a graphic? They specifically cherry-picked an arbitrary number (265 career at-bats) but did so in a way that made their guy look worse. As you can see above, Miranda is inferior to Pujols in five of the six chosen categories, some by sizable margins. When it comes to the one category that Miranda did win, nobody is really going to be excited about a guy having a whopping two more doubles than Albert Pujols did through 265 career at-bats.

On his own accord, Miranda is having a stellar first season. He is hitting .275 with 11 homers, 48 RBIs, and a .778 OPS in only 77 games thus far. But the comparison to Pujols did not work at all and instead resulted in the most roastable graphic since the one that aired on this other MLB broadcast.