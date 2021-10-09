FOX gets crushed for funny graphical error during ALDS

Twitter had a field day after a FOX Sports graphical error went viral during Game 2 of the ALDS on Friday.

Like most baseball broadcasts these days, FOX displays the projected distance and exit velocity when a player rounds the bases after hitting a home run. It was no different when Boston’s Kiké Hernandez hit a game-tying shot in the top of the fifth.

There was just one problem: instead of filling in Hernandez’s name, FOX accidentally popped the numbers up with some placeholder text.

First Last Name ties up Game 2 for the Red Sox with a home run! pic.twitter.com/1DgtqW8Dfd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 9, 2021

Naturally, most viewers noticed such a glaringly obvious graphical error, and there were jokes.

this is great, First Last Name was my postseason MVP pick pic.twitter.com/9wm8MUIw8y — keithlaw (@keithlaw) October 9, 2021

To be fair, good ol' "First Last Name" is about how well I know most of the Red Sox since they traded away Mookie pic.twitter.com/KQvlRQ6q1R — Luke Landherr (@danteshepherd) October 9, 2021

All I’m saying is I’ve never seen “First Last Name” and “Cash Considerations” in the same room pic.twitter.com/FtqPJ7h5s2 — MLB Trade Deadline (@MLBDeadlineNews) October 9, 2021

FOX did introduce a new scorebug for the playoffs, but this is just an accident that has nothing to do with the display. This will happen from time to time. On the bright side, it’s nowhere near as bad as this screwed-up graphic, so it absolutely could be worse.