FOX gets crushed for funny graphical error during ALDS

October 8, 2021
by Grey Papke

Fox graphic screw up

Twitter had a field day after a FOX Sports graphical error went viral during Game 2 of the ALDS on Friday.

Like most baseball broadcasts these days, FOX displays the projected distance and exit velocity when a player rounds the bases after hitting a home run. It was no different when Boston’s Kiké Hernandez hit a game-tying shot in the top of the fifth.

There was just one problem: instead of filling in Hernandez’s name, FOX accidentally popped the numbers up with some placeholder text.

Naturally, most viewers noticed such a glaringly obvious graphical error, and there were jokes.

FOX did introduce a new scorebug for the playoffs, but this is just an accident that has nothing to do with the display. This will happen from time to time. On the bright side, it’s nowhere near as bad as this screwed-up graphic, so it absolutely could be worse.

