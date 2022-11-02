 Skip to main content
Twitter reacts to John Smoltz’s incredible Bryce Harper prediction

November 1, 2022
by Darryn Albert
John Smoltz in his Braves uniform

Aug 16, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz (29) waves to fans before a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Internet may be asking John Smoltz for tomorrow’s Powerball numbers.

The retired former Cy Young winner Smoltz, who is now an announcer for FOX, went viral for his unbelievable prediction during Game 3 of the World Series. Smoltz perfectly called Bryce Harper’s first-inning home run off Lance McCullers Jr. moments before it happened (see the video here).

Twitter was left in shock and awe and quickly gave props to Smoltz for his ESP moment.

Smoltz has been calling games for FOX since 2014. But many fans still have not warmed up to him, in part because of his perceived over-commentary and his supposed bias against certain teams. But we can all agree that his prediction of Harper’s home run was pretty sick (and the best prediction that we have seen anywhere in the sport since the one that this guy gave).

Bryce HarperJohn SmoltzMLB Playoffs 2022
