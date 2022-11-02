Twitter reacts to John Smoltz’s incredible Bryce Harper prediction

The Internet may be asking John Smoltz for tomorrow’s Powerball numbers.

The retired former Cy Young winner Smoltz, who is now an announcer for FOX, went viral for his unbelievable prediction during Game 3 of the World Series. Smoltz perfectly called Bryce Harper’s first-inning home run off Lance McCullers Jr. moments before it happened (see the video here).

Twitter was left in shock and awe and quickly gave props to Smoltz for his ESP moment.

SMOLTZ just called that!!!! — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 2, 2022

Smoltz called that. Said he was would be sitting on a curve ball and he was. — Dan Miller (@DanMillerFox2) November 2, 2022

Credit where it's due, Smoltz was allllll over that one. What a majestic blast. — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) November 2, 2022

Smoltz is absolutely ridiculous — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) November 2, 2022

John Smoltz is a freaking baseball savant. Called that Harper home run before he ever even stepped in the box. — Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) November 2, 2022

Smoltz has been calling games for FOX since 2014. But many fans still have not warmed up to him, in part because of his perceived over-commentary and his supposed bias against certain teams. But we can all agree that his prediction of Harper’s home run was pretty sick (and the best prediction that we have seen anywhere in the sport since the one that this guy gave).