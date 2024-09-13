Tyler Glasnow suffers injury setback with playoffs looming

The Los Angeles Dodgers had hoped to get pitcher Tyler Glasnow back before the end of the regular season, but that looks to be in jeopardy now.

Glasnow was scheduled to throw a simulated game on Friday, but that was scrubbed when he felt discomfort in his pitching elbow. Manager Dave Roberts did not wish to speculate on what it could mean for Glasnow going forward, but he characterized the issue as a “setback.”

Tyler Glasnow felt discomfort in his elbow while warming up for his sim game today, and the Dodgers cut it short from there. He’s with the trainers now. “It’s a setback,” Dave Roberts said. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 13, 2024

Glasnow has not pitched since Aug. 11 due to elbow tendinitis. The Dodgers had hoped he would be able to return as early as next week, but that now appears highly unlikely.

Put simply, the Dodgers’ rotation is a mess right now. Their most consistent starter of 2024 went down last week, and though they just got Yoshinobu Yamamoto back, there is mostly uncertainty behind him. How they line up in the playoffs remains to be seen, and likely depends on who is even available.

Glasnow has a 3.49 ERA with 168 strikeouts in 134 innings for the Dodgers this season.