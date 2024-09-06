Dodgers lose yet another key pitcher to significant injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers have struggled to keep their pitchers healthy all season, and they have suffered yet another blow as they enter the month of September.

The Dodgers on Friday placed pitcher Gavin Stone on the IL with right shoulder inflammation. It was unclear how long the injury might keep Stone out, but general manager Andrew Friedman told reporters that it could be a season-ending injury.

Andrew Friedman said he was unsure if Gavin Stone would return this season “There is just so much unknown around it.” #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) September 6, 2024

In a season of injuries, Stone had been the closest thing the Dodgers had to a steady starter. His 25 starts and 140.1 innings pitched will both wind up being team highs. He had posted a 3.53 ERA in those outings and provided a huge boost to the stability of a rotation that has not had many sure things this year.

The Dodgers do have options, as trade deadline addition Jack Flaherty has pitched fairly well and Yoshinobu Yamamoto appears to be close to returning after a lengthy absence. Clayton Kershaw is hurt again, as is Tyler Glasnow, and there is no clarity on when they might return. They may have to really scrape together a rotation once they get to October, though one would figure Flaherty and Yamamoto would anchor it as long as nothing happens to them between now and then.

Despite the injuries, the Dodgers enter play Friday at 84-56. Still, this is not what you want, especially for a team that has endured some premature playoff exits in recent seasons.