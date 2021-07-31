Tyler Glasnow could be out until 2023 due to Tommy John surgery

MLB may be without one of its top young pitchers for a while.

Tyler Glasnow suffered a torn UCL, we learned in mid-June. The injury was expected to keep him out indefinitely. Now, reports are saying the Tampa Bay Rays pitcher likely needs Tommy John surgery. If he undergoes such a surgery, he will likely be out until 2023.

The hope is that Glasnow can return sometime during the 2022 season, but he may not pitch again until 2023, his final season before he reaches free agency. Glasnow, 27, had been brilliant in his 14 starts this season before hurting his elbow, striking out 123 in 88 innings — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2021

That’s a real bummer for Rays fans and fans who enjoy his pitching.

Glasnow, 27, got off to a rough start to his career with the Pirates. But he really started to put it all together and become a top pitcher the last three seasons with the Rays. He has posted a 17-9 record with a 3.10 ERA for Tampa Bay, along with a whopping 12.2 strikeouts per game.

His absence will be a big loss and could also hurt his free agent value. He is set to become a free agent in 2024.