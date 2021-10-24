 Skip to main content
Tyler Matzek puts together heroic effort in Game 6 clincher

October 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tyler Matzek celebrates

Eddie Rosario was the hero for the Atlanta Braves in their clinching Game 6 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS on Saturday night. But relief pitcher Tyler Matzek was not far behind.

Matzek put together the outing of his career in Game 6. The 31-year-old southpaw entered the game during a jam in the seventh and could not have fared any better.

Matzek’s Braves were leading 4-2 after Luke Jackson allowed a double, walk and run-scoring double to begin the seventh. Matzek entered with runners on second and third, nobody out, and the go-ahead run at the plate.

Matzek wasn’t fazed. He mowed down the Dodgers in order, striking out Albert Pujols, Steven Souza Jr. and Mookie Betts to end the inning.

As if that weren’t enough, Matzek returned for the eighth and went 1-2-3. He struck out Corey Seager and got Trea Turner and Will Smith to groundout.

Just how dominant was Matzek? He needed just 17 pitches to retire six batters, and he threw 15 strikes.

The Dodgers had one shot to rally and come back. Matzek shut them down to ensure his team would clinch a World Series berth. What an outing.

