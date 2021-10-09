Tyler Rogers’ twin brother had funny interaction with Giants fans

San Francisco Giants reliever Tyler Rogers has been one of the standouts in the bullpen for the team this year. For some of the team’s fans, however, his presence in Game 1 of the NLDS was kind of confusing.

Rogers faced one batter in Game 1, retiring Corey Seager to close the top of the 8th inning. It was an unremarkable outing for the reliever, but it apparently prompted some confusion in the stands at Oracle Park.

Why? Rogers has a twin brother, Taylor, who pitches for the Minnesota Twins. Taylor Rogers was in attendance, which was apparently the source of a whole lot of funny and confused interactions.

Tyler Rogers’ twin brother, Twins reliever Taylor, turned heads in the stands last night here, Tyler says. People kept asking him why he was sitting there. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) October 9, 2021

That’s actually pretty awesome. It would’ve been even funnier if Taylor had kept up the ruse, but that probably would have raised too many weird questions.

It could be worse for the Rogers brothers: at least there’s no danger of them running into each other in the postseason. The Twins are no longer a factor after losing 89 games during the regular season.