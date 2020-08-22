Umpire Jeremie Rehak somehow missed this Josh Staumont strike right down the middle

Umpire Jeremie Rehak badly missed a strike call during Friday night’s Kansas City Royals-Minnesota Twins game.

Royals reliever Josh Staumont was in the game to pitch the seventh inning and protect a 5-1 lead. He had a 1-2 count on Ryan Jeffers and threw a 100 mph fastball down the middle. The pitch was a sure strike, but Rehak froze and called it a ball.

Josh Staumont, 100mph Fastball… FOR A BALL. pic.twitter.com/G4QAn38vRx — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 22, 2020

Announcers Steve Physioc and Rex Hudler could not believe Rehak missed the call. Neither could anyone else watching the game.

Luckily Staumont was able to record a strikeout a few pitches later, but his effort required a few more pitches than should have been necessary.

We have seen some truly awful calls over the years, and this belongs right there with them.