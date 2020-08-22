 Skip to main content
Umpire Jeremie Rehak somehow missed this Josh Staumont strike right down the middle

August 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

Jeremie Rehak missed call

Umpire Jeremie Rehak badly missed a strike call during Friday night’s Kansas City Royals-Minnesota Twins game.

Royals reliever Josh Staumont was in the game to pitch the seventh inning and protect a 5-1 lead. He had a 1-2 count on Ryan Jeffers and threw a 100 mph fastball down the middle. The pitch was a sure strike, but Rehak froze and called it a ball.

Announcers Steve Physioc and Rex Hudler could not believe Rehak missed the call. Neither could anyone else watching the game.

Luckily Staumont was able to record a strikeout a few pitches later, but his effort required a few more pitches than should have been necessary.

We have seen some truly awful calls over the years, and this belongs right there with them.

