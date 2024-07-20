 Skip to main content
Unfortunate Juan Soto image goes viral from game against Rays

July 20, 2024
by Darryn Albert
A Yankees player taking an at-bat

Juan Soto is already off to an … eventful second half of the season.

An unfortunate image about the New York Yankees star Soto went viral in Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. A Yankees teammate was taking an at-bat during the home half of an inning, and a promotional message about a “Juan Soto Figurine” giveaway was visible in the background.

Most regrettably though, home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott was positioned just perfectly enough at the time that his head was partially blocking the giveaway message. As a result, the first part of the word “figurine” was covered up, and well … behold the result below.

The Yankees probably won’t have much success getting anyone to come to the stadium for that kind of giveaway. Even if they spin it as some sort of pro-hydration promotion, that will still be a really tough sell.

Fortunately, the Yankees went on to win 6-1 with Soto going a perfect 4-of-4 with three runs scored, so it was a pretty golden day overall. Plus, no matter what happens with that Aug. 9 giveaway, it won’t be nearly as chaotic as this other giveaway that the Yankees once had.

giveawaysJuan SotoNew York Yankees
