#pounditSaturday, May 6, 2023

Reporter shares update on Aaron Judge’s recovery

May 6, 2023
by Larry Brown
Aaron Judge running

Aug 23, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) runs to first base after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

A New York Yankees reporter shared an update Saturday regarding Aaron Judge’s recovery from a hip injury.

MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch reported Saturday that Aaron Judge is performing running and hitting drills. Judge also apparently is on track to be activated Tuesday against the Oakland A’s.

Judge was placed on the injured list retroactive to April 28 due to his hip. The Yankees slugger was lifted from the team’s game on Thursday, April 27 because of discomfort.

The 31-year-old was batting .261 with six home runs and an .863 OPS in 26 games this season. Entering Saturday, the Yankees had gone 2-5 and scored the fewest runs in the league without Judge.

Judge is coming off a 62-home run season that gave him his first career AL MVP award. The Yankees entered Saturday 17-16 and could really use their MVP back especially in the highly-competitive AL East.

Aaron Judge
