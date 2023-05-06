Reporter shares update on Aaron Judge’s recovery

A New York Yankees reporter shared an update Saturday regarding Aaron Judge’s recovery from a hip injury.

MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch reported Saturday that Aaron Judge is performing running and hitting drills. Judge also apparently is on track to be activated Tuesday against the Oakland A’s.

Aaron Judge continues to perform running and hitting drills. He’s on track to be activated Tuesday vs. Oakland, the earliest possible date. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 6, 2023

Judge was placed on the injured list retroactive to April 28 due to his hip. The Yankees slugger was lifted from the team’s game on Thursday, April 27 because of discomfort.

The 31-year-old was batting .261 with six home runs and an .863 OPS in 26 games this season. Entering Saturday, the Yankees had gone 2-5 and scored the fewest runs in the league without Judge.

The Yankees are 2-5 since Aaron Judge was placed on the injured list. They have scored the fewest runs in the majors over that span. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) May 6, 2023

Judge is coming off a 62-home run season that gave him his first career AL MVP award. The Yankees entered Saturday 17-16 and could really use their MVP back especially in the highly-competitive AL East.