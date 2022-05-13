 Skip to main content
Friday, May 13, 2022

Ex-1st round pick Kumar Rocker signs with new team ahead of MLB Draft

May 13, 2022
by Larry Brown
Kumar Rocker in a hat

Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker is greeted by fans as the baseball team heads toTD Ameritrade Park for their game against Michigan in the 2019 NCAA Men’s College World Series Finals at Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Omaha, Neb. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Kumar Rocker has signed with a new team.

Rocker was the No. 10 overall pick by the New York Mets last year, though he had the talent to arguably go No. 1. But he did not end up signing with the team because they had concerns over his medical exams.

Well, the former Vanderbilt star has a new team.

The Tri-City ValleyCats announced on Friday that they have agreed to terms with Rocker on a contract.

The ValleyCats play in Troy, New York and are part of the Frontier League, which is an official MLB partner league. Rocker should be able to sharpen his pitching ahead of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Rocker was the 2019 College World Series Most Outstanding Player while leading Vanderbilt to the national championship. He started 20 games for Vandy last season and had a 2.73 ERA with 179 strikeouts in 122 innings. He remains a top pitching prospect.

