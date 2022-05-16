Video: Albert Pujols makes first career pitching appearance

This is Albert Pujols’ final MLB season, and he’s making sure to check all items off his bucket list.

Pujols went 2-for-3 with 2 runs scored and 2 walks in his St. Louis Cardinals’ 15-6 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night. But it wasn’t at the dish where he made his biggest contribution.

Pujols pitched the final inning of the game and helped close out the Cardinals’ win. Take a look at this 54-mph heat he was tossing up there:

Albert Pujols records his first out as a pitcher pic.twitter.com/gc8vKcDdMw — Redbird Reject (@RedbirdReject) May 16, 2022

That was the first out he ever recorded. But it went downhill from there.

Pujols allowed four runs on three hits and a walk. He surrendered back-to-back home runs — a 3-run shot to Luis Gonzalez and a solo blast to Joey Bart. But he didn’t surrender the 13-run lead!

With the game being such a blowout, the Giants also used a position player to pitch. Gonzalez threw 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. He looked like a high-arc softball pitcher and tricked some of the Cardinals’ hitters with his high lobs. But nothing was as fun as seeing the 3-time MVP do his thing on the mound. His pitching motion and mechanics were solid.