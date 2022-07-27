Video: Albert Pujols gets assist from umpire Laz Diaz with broken chain

Albert Pujols got an assist from umpire Laz Diaz on Tuesday night.

Pujols was batting in the top of the third inning of his St. Louis Cardinals’ 10-3 loss to Toronto. Pujols had runners on first and second with two outs. Facing a 0-2 pitch, Pujols noticed that the chain he wears around his neck had broken. The Cardinals designated hitter gave his chain to Diaz to hold while he took his at-bat.

"Hold my chain! I have some hitting to do." – Albert Pujols pic.twitter.com/FjNAHoJXsO — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 27, 2022

Pujols ended up hitting an RBI single to tie the game at three. Maybe he knew he had some positive mojo with the umpire in his back pocket. Or maybe Pujols was just trying to butter up Diaz to avoid Brendan Donovan’s fate.

This is just horrendous. All in the same Brendan Donovan at-bat. pic.twitter.com/RjsPDaFe8O — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2022

Pujols went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and walk while batting clean up.