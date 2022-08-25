Video: Albert Pujols goes viral for awesome gesture to young Cardinals fan

Albert Pujols is having a historic season with the St. Louis Cardinals, and one young fan now has an awesome piece of memorabilia from the incredible run.

A boy who was seated behind the visiting dugout at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night held up a sign that read “Albert can we trade jerseys? Go Cardinals!!!!” Pujols spotted the fan and granted the request. The awesome moment was captured on video.

The look on the kid’s face said it all. The Cardinals lost 7-1 to the Chicago Cubs, but we doubt he cared.

Pujols has defied all odds this season and is on an absolute tear. The 42-year-old has seven home runs in the month of August and is now just seven shy of 700 career homers. One stat we saw this week helped illustrate how insanely hot the three-time NL MVP has been.

Many baseball fans will remember Pujols’ remarkable 2022 season. One young fan will surely never forget it.