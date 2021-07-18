Video: Alex Verdugo furious after Yankees fan throws baseball at him

Alex Verdugo was furious after a New York Yankees fan threw a baseball at him during Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Verdugo was manning left field when a fan threw a ball at him during the bottom of the sixth inning. Verdugo, who usually engages in banter with the fans, flipped out.

A fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo… pic.twitter.com/V8F55GE4fM — Justin Groc (@jgroc) July 18, 2021

The game was briefly delayed as Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora pulled his players off the field following the incident. They were sent back out before long, and the Yankees hit two home runs to break a 1-1 tie.

In addition to the ball-throwing incident, the umpires tried to have the game played despite pouring rain. The rain became too great and the game was finally delayed during the seventh.

Verdugo, who is in his second season with the Red Sox, was 1-for-3 in the game prior to the delay.