Video: Andres Gimenez had funny gesture after walk-off home run

Cleveland second baseman Andres Gimenez showed some love to his bat following his two-run walk-off home run in Thursday’s 5-3 win against the visiting Minnesota Twins.

Cleveland was down 3-1 heading into the ninth inning when Gimenez hit a towering shot over the center field wall. After making contact, Gimenez admired his no-doubter by walking up the first base line. He then brought the barrel of the bat close to his face, kissed it, and then flipped the bat into the air before starting his trot around the bases.

Here’s a closer look.

The homer was the only hit on the day for Gimenez, who also scored two runs. The 23-year-old, who was part of the package Cleveland received in return for trading Fransisco Lindor to the New York Mets, has been one of the better second baseman in the American League so far this season. In 64 games, Gimenez is hitting .308 (eighth-best mark in the American League) with nine homers and 37 RBI, and a .502 slugging percentage. Gimenez’s 3.2 WAR is the eighth-highest in the American League.

Cleveland and Minnesota play eight more times this season. With the two sides separated by just one game for the division lead, there could be plenty more of these memorable moments to come.