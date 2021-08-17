Video: Angels hosed by umpire Junior Valentine on final strike in loss to Yankees

The Los Angeles Angels lost to the New York Yankees 2-1 on Monday night, and the final pitch left them dissatisfied.

Phil Gosselin was batting with a runner on first and two outs in the top of the ninth. He was facing Chad Green and had a 2-2 count. Green then delivered a 97-mph fastball outside that was called a strike by Junior Valentine to end the game.

pic.twitter.com/xORMvbfHEt — Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) August 17, 2021

That wasn’t an egregious call, but the pitch was outside and off the strike zone. It should have been called a ball to make it 3-2.

Phil Gosselin goes down looking on a Chad Green 4-Seam 97 MPH Fastball. Game ends. Angels lose 2-1. #MLB #DFS #RobotUmps pic.twitter.com/qtaDP12WsR — InvestDFS (@InvestDFS) August 17, 2021

Kyle Higashioka deserves some credit for a smooth frame job that may have helped the Yankees get the favorable call.

The Yankees are now 66-52, while the Angels are 59-61. Gosselin finished 1-for-4 in the game. Green was credited with his fourth save of the season.