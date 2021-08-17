 Skip to main content
Video: Angels hosed by umpire Junior Valentine on final strike in loss to Yankees

August 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Angels Phil Gosselin call

The Los Angeles Angels lost to the New York Yankees 2-1 on Monday night, and the final pitch left them dissatisfied.

Phil Gosselin was batting with a runner on first and two outs in the top of the ninth. He was facing Chad Green and had a 2-2 count. Green then delivered a 97-mph fastball outside that was called a strike by Junior Valentine to end the game.

That wasn’t an egregious call, but the pitch was outside and off the strike zone. It should have been called a ball to make it 3-2.

Kyle Higashioka deserves some credit for a smooth frame job that may have helped the Yankees get the favorable call.

The Yankees are now 66-52, while the Angels are 59-61. Gosselin finished 1-for-4 in the game. Green was credited with his fourth save of the season.

