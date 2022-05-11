Anthony Rendon mashed a home run in his first lefty at-bat ever

Anthony Rendon is not a switch-hitter, but the home run he hit during Tuesday’s 12-0 drubbing of the Tampa Bay Rays would lead some to believe he should give it a try.

With a runner on second base and a 10-0 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Los Angeles Angels third baseman hit a towering home run into the right field seats. He did so while batting left-handed for the first time in his career.

Rendon hit the homer off of Rays outfielder Brett Phillips, who has pitched in blowout losses before.

According to Google Cloud’s Statcast, Rendon’s home run traveled 411 feet. He finished Tuesday’s game with three RBIs.

First time batting lefty? No problem! This was unreal. 🤯 (MLB x @GoogleCloud) pic.twitter.com/YiloRTkc4b — MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2022

Rendon’s blast wasn’t even the most memorable part of the game for the Angels.

This home run could be just what Rendon needs to get going after a slow start to his season. After playing in just 58 games in 2021, he has to start proving that the massive contract he signed with the Angels in 2019 was worth it.

Through 28 games, he is hitting .206 with four home runs and 16 RBI.

If Rendon can pick up his production at the plate, the division-leading Angels will have an even more formidable lineup. The question is will he translate this over to his normal right-handed swing?