Videos: Brett Phillips had an absolutely hilarious pitching debut

July 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Brett Phillips

Brett Phillips came in to pitch during his Tampa Bay Rays’ blowout loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, and his appearance was hilarious.

Phillips is a versatile player who plays all three outfield spots. But he made his MLB pitching debut since his team was down 10-1 in the 9th. From his pitching motion to his entire attitude, everything was funny.

Let’s start with what a goofball he looked like warming up:

Then there was his run from the bullpen to the field:

And here is how he looked like pitching from a stretch:

He actually got called for a balk on that one.

Now take a look at his motion:

Nobody had more fun losing than Phillips. That was great.

In all, Phillips gave up two hits, two walks and a run in his one inning of work. He touched 94 mph on his fastball but mostly threw lollipops. And he gave the fans a laugh.

Phillips also has the greatest laugh in sports, too.

