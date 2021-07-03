Videos: Brett Phillips had an absolutely hilarious pitching debut

Brett Phillips came in to pitch during his Tampa Bay Rays’ blowout loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, and his appearance was hilarious.

Phillips is a versatile player who plays all three outfield spots. But he made his MLB pitching debut since his team was down 10-1 in the 9th. From his pitching motion to his entire attitude, everything was funny.

Let’s start with what a goofball he looked like warming up:

Brett Phillips warming up pic.twitter.com/7LbH4EAsVS — DRaysBay (@draysbay) July 3, 2021

Then there was his run from the bullpen to the field:

Brett Phillips takes the mound for his first career pitching appearance I'M DYING pic.twitter.com/Rp14GdPMEO — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) July 3, 2021

And here is how he looked like pitching from a stretch:

Rough evening for the Rays all together Down 11-1 in the Bottom of the 8th & Brett Phillips gets called for the balk#RaysUp

pic.twitter.com/XZvDCK7n8m — Talking The Line Sports Media™️ (@TalkingTheLine) July 3, 2021

He actually got called for a balk on that one.

Now take a look at his motion:

We interrupt our hockey coverage to bring you…this pic.twitter.com/6bqggKBBPo — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) July 3, 2021

Nobody had more fun losing than Phillips. That was great.

In all, Phillips gave up two hits, two walks and a run in his one inning of work. He touched 94 mph on his fastball but mostly threw lollipops. And he gave the fans a laugh.

Phillips also has the greatest laugh in sports, too.