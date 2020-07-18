Video: Bryce Harper takes ex-teammate Max Scherzer deep for home run in practice game

You want to hear something cool? MLB teams are playing practice games against each other ahead of the start of the 2020 season, which begins next week. And that is giving us the ability to watch games again.

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals played an exhibition game at Nationals Park. MLB Network had a video feed of the game and showed Bryce Harper smacking a 3-run home run off ex-teammate Max Scherzer in the second inning:

Scherzer also gave up a 3-run home run to Didi Gregorius in the first inning.

Scherzer probably does not care too much about the results so far and is just looking to be prepared for the shortened season. We believe the three-time Cy Young Award winner has the chance to do something special this season.