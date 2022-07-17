Video: Chris Sale exits game after line drive off pitching hand

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale made just his second start of the season on Sunday after a lengthy rehab, but the left-hander was forced to leave in the first inning with yet another injury. This one looked like it hurt.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks drilled a line drive up the middle that hit Sale directly in the left hand. The seven-time All-Star held up his hand immediately after to show what appeared to be either a broken or dislocated pinky finger.

Aaron Hicks smokes a line drive off Chris Sale's pinky to score another run. Sale appears to have broken his finger and he exits the game pic.twitter.com/FNDsWNVzBc — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 17, 2022

Sale missed the first three months of the season with a stress fracture in his rib cage. He pitched in just nine games last year due to a shoulder injury and missed all of 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Sale showed how badly he wants to regain his old form when he went ballistic in the clubhouse over a bad outing in the minors recently (video here). It would be incredibly unfortunate if he has to miss extended time again.