Video: Cody Bellinger beats Cubs with walk-off home run

Cody Bellinger has struggled this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he delivered a big hit on Saturday.

Bellinger smacked a walk-off home run off Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson to give the Dodgers a 3-2 victory. His big hit came on a 3-1 count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

What a finish.

Bellinger smacked 47 home runs in 2019 and won NL MVP. It’s hard to believe that it’s late June and Bellinger only has two home runs this season. But that one was a big one.

That was Bellinger’s third career walk-off home run. The Dodgers will hope it gets the 25-year-old going.