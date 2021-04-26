 Skip to main content
Video: Dodgers fan catches two home run balls in same game

April 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

One Los Angeles Dodgers fan was extremely well-placed with his seating on Sunday night.

The Dodgers and San Diego Padres combined to hit three home runs in the first six innings of their extra-innings game. The same fan caught two of the homers.

Take a look at the video, which shows the fan catching a Fernando Tatis Jr. home run in the fourth. The same fan later caught Chris Taylor’s home run in the sixth.

Yes, the fan only kept one of the two balls. Being a proper Dodgers fan, he threw back the Tatis home run ball.

The fan had some great luck with the catch. A few years ago, we saw a Dodgers fan make a great catch on a Justin Turner home run in the NLCS.

